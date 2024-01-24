Flood Watch Extended, Severe Storms Possible Too

It wasn’t long ago that Mississippians were wondering would it ever rain? And today, it could be coming down by the bucketful. The National Weather Service expects a series of heavy downpours to sweep across the state and a flood watch has been extended, now in effect from noon today through Thursday. Many areas could get up to six inches of rain with even more possible in a few locations.

Also, there’s a threat of some severe storms today. NWS has placed Leake and Neshoba counties and most of Attala County under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of damaging winds. It says tornadoes can’t be ruled out.