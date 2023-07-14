HomeLocalFlood Warning Cancelled Locally

Flood Warning Cancelled Locally

by

The National Weather Service has cancelled an areal flood warning for parts of central and northeast Mississippi where heavy rain fell yesterday.  It remains in effect for Winston County until 5 pm because of small stream flooding resulting from those downpours.    An additional one to three inches of rain could fall this afternoon and evening.  There’s also a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe thunderstorms for portions of the area including northern Attala County.

In addition, a heat advisory is in effect for most of Mississippi today with heat index readings up to 110 expected.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Updated with Video: Major Flooding Reported in Louisville, Ackerman

Grady Stanley Missing from Kosciusko – The Search Continues

Widespread Damage, Power Outages After Wednesday Storms

Silver Alert – The Search Continues for Mr. Grady Stanley of Kosciusko

Easter Sunday Fires: One Cause Determined, One Investigation Continues

More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally