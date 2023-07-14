Flood Warning Cancelled Locally

The National Weather Service has cancelled an areal flood warning for parts of central and northeast Mississippi where heavy rain fell yesterday. It remains in effect for Winston County until 5 pm because of small stream flooding resulting from those downpours. An additional one to three inches of rain could fall this afternoon and evening. There’s also a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe thunderstorms for portions of the area including northern Attala County.

In addition, a heat advisory is in effect for most of Mississippi today with heat index readings up to 110 expected.