Flood Warning Updates Issued

From the National Weather Service:

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * WHERE...PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...AT 20.0 FEET, MINOR OVER BANK FLOODING IS OCCURRING SOUTH OF THE RIVER. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 8:45 AM CST FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.8 FEET. - FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 20.0 FEET THIS EVENING. - FLOOD STAGE IS 20.0 FEET. ***

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * WHERE...PEARL RIVER ABOVE PHILADELPHIA. * WHEN...UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...AT 14.0 FEET, WATER BEGINS TO COVER SOME OF THE BURNSIDE LAKE WATER PARK ROADWAYS AND CAMP AREAS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 8:45 AM CST FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.7 FEET. - FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 13.8 FEET THIS EVENING. - FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. ***