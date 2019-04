Fred’s announced Thursday it is closing dozens of locations across the country, including in Meridian and Philadelphia.

The company said it’s closing 159 stores across 13 states.

This includes the Meridian location on 22nd Avenue South and the Philadelphia location on Pecan Avenue.

Other stores in east Mississippi closing include the Fred’s in Forest on Woodland drive. 31 total stores are closing in Mississippi.

The stores are expected to close at the end of May.