Friday Storm Threat Increasing in MS

Much of Mississippi including the local area is now under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Friday.   The National Weather Service says storms with damaging winds and large hail are likely along with tornadoes, some of which could be strong (EF-2 to EF-3) from late Friday afternoon through Friday night.

And NWS says we’ll see another threat of severe storms (Level-2 “slight” risk) on Sunday, although the risk of tornadoes will be less.

 

