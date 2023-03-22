Friday Storm Threat Increasing in MS

Much of Mississippi including the local area is now under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Friday. The National Weather Service says storms with damaging winds and large hail are likely along with tornadoes, some of which could be strong (EF-2 to EF-3) from late Friday afternoon through Friday night.

And NWS says we’ll see another threat of severe storms (Level-2 “slight” risk) on Sunday, although the risk of tornadoes will be less.