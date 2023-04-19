HomeLocalFriday’s Storm Threat Downgraded, Severe Weather Still Possible

Friday’s Storm Threat Downgraded, Severe Weather Still Possible

by

Some uncertainty about how storms in the Delta beginning late Thursday night may affect what happens in other parts of Mississippi on Friday has prompted the National Weather Service to reduce the threat of severe weather across the state.   What had been a Level-2 “slight” risk in the local area has been downgraded to a Level-1 “marginal” risk for most of Mississippi Friday afternoon and Friday night.  NWS says damaging winds, hail and a few brief tornadoes will still be possible.  And there’s a continued threat of flash flooding, although eastern Mississippi may escape the heaviest rainfall.

 

