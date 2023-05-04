Friday’s Storm Threat in MS Expanded

The National Weather Service is now including most of Mississippi in a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather on Friday. It says the storms could produce damaging winds and hail from mid-morning through early evening.
CandyMay 4, 2023 at 7:27 am
In an RV on Lake Pontchartrain in MS. Should I be concerned?
George WilkersonMay 4, 2023 at 8:46 am
Mobile home and travel trailer very dangerous. Go to a shelter, please
Peggy LangleyMay 4, 2023 at 8:42 am
would like to know what weather will be like for North MS on Saturday please!
TimmieMay 4, 2023 at 8:58 am
Yes, Candy. You should be. As that lake is located in Louisiana