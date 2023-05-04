Friday’s Storm Threat in MS Expanded

HomeLocalFriday’s Storm Threat in MS Expanded

The National Weather Service is now including most of Mississippi in a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather on Friday.  It says the storms could produce damaging winds and hail from mid-morning through early evening.

  1. Candy
    Candy
    May 4, 2023 at 7:27 am

    In an RV on Lake Pontchartrain in MS. Should I be concerned?

    • George Wilkerson
      George Wilkerson
      May 4, 2023 at 8:46 am

      Mobile home and travel trailer very dangerous. Go to a shelter, please

  2. Peggy Langley
    Peggy Langley
    May 4, 2023 at 8:42 am

    would like to know what weather will be like for North MS on Saturday please!

  3. Timmie
    Timmie
    May 4, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Yes, Candy. You should be. As that lake is located in Louisiana

