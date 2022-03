As gas prices across Mississippi approach their all-time high, daily increases are becoming common. Triple A says the average price in Neshoba County today—about $3.81—is up more than 17 cents since yesterday. In Leake County, the auto club says the average price jumped more than 13 cents in 24 hours, now at about $3.86. And in Attala County, the average price is up more than a dime since yesterday to almost $3.94, matching the increase in the statewide average price—now at $3.85.