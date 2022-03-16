Home » Local » Gas Prices Continue A Slow Fall

Gas Prices Continue A Slow Fall

Posted on

Gas prices are going down a lot slower than they went up.  But at least they’re going down.  AAA says the statewide average price in Mississippi today is $3.98, down about a penny from yesterday.  Two of the local counties have seen bigger movement.  The auto club says the average price in Attala County has dropped almost a nickel in the past 24 hours, now about $3.90.   In Leake County, it’s down about two and a half cents to $4.03.  The average price in Neshoba County is pretty much the same, about $4.00, down half a cent from yesterday.

