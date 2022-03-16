Gas Prices Continue A Slow Fall

Gas prices are going down a lot slower than they went up. But at least they’re going down. AAA says the statewide average price in Mississippi today is $3.98, down about a penny from yesterday. Two of the local counties have seen bigger movement. The auto club says the average price in Attala County has dropped almost a nickel in the past 24 hours, now about $3.90. In Leake County, it’s down about two and a half cents to $4.03. The average price in Neshoba County is pretty much the same, about $4.00, down half a cent from yesterday.