The increases in gas prices are slowing across Mississippi. AAA says the average price statewide is up less than two cents today to $4.01. In Attala County, the auto club says gas is now averaging $4.04, up about two and a half cents since yesterday. The average price in Leake County is now $4.03, up a penny. And in Neshoba County, it’s up about two cents to $4.00.