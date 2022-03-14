Home » Local » Gas Prices Down Slightly From Last Week’s Peak

Gas Prices Down Slightly From Last Week’s Peak

Posted on

The average price for gas in Mississippi has dropped below $4 for the first time since last Friday’s all-time record high.  AAA said Monday that there’s been a decrease of one and a half cents in the statewide average, now $3.998.   In this part of central Mississippi, Leake County has seen the biggest drop– three and a half cents– since peaking at $4.045 over the weekend.  The auto club says the average price in Neshoba County is down less than a penny to just under $4.01.  And in Attala County, where Friday’s record high was about $4.04,  the price Monday is lower– by only three tenths of a cent.

Submit a Comment