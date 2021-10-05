Get Your “KICKS” at the 2021 Mississippi State Fair on Wednesday!

B-MO in the MO’rning – The 2021 Mississippi State Fair is back and running full throttle now through Sunday October 17th. This year’s event has several huge events and a monster concert series (which is FREE with your paid admission.
Be sure to check out Kicks96news.com daily not only for a full list of daily activities but, be sure to listen to B-MO in the MO’rning for your chance to win a your KICKS FAIR TICKS which includes a FAMILY 4 PACK of TICKETS good for any day of the fair you want to go.
YOUR KICKS FAIR TICKS WORD FOR TODAY IS – CORN DOG (be listening during the 7AM drive time hour and call 601-389-1967 when B-MO asks you for the KICKS FAIR TICKS word of the day, then be the correct caller and you’ll be on your way with a 4 pack of tickets!
Here’s your complete list of activities for Wednesday October 6th:
Ride Special: SNEAK A PEEK • 5 pm – 11 pm • $30
Mississippi Heroes Night • We want to thank all police officers, first responders, firefighters, healthcare workers, medical professionals, and active military by offering free admission into the Fair. Identification will be required at the gate. Thank you for your service.
5:00 pm Ribbon Cutting – Amite & Jefferson Street, Gate 1
5:00 pm Gates Open
5:00 pm Rides Open
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – People of all ages come and go through the petting zoo tent to interact with the animals. Come by the Farm Bureau Petting Zoo and experience goats, sheep, pigs, and more!
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Frontier Village Train Depot – Take a ride through the brand new Frontier Village and see what it was like to ride through town in the mid-1800s. This is a stop for the young ones you simply should not skip.
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Biscuit Booth – The Mississippi State Fair Biscuit Booth has been around for decades serving fairgoers fresh, hot, homemade, syrup-stuffed, FREE buttermilk biscuits; and the Biscuit Booth at the 162nd Mississippi State Fair will be no different! The Biscuit Booth is sponsored by Kroger, Prairie Farms, and Blackburn Made Syrup.
5:30 pm, 7:00 pm Zerbini Family Circus – Come be amazed by the Zerbini Family as they showcase their skills under the big top! This is a show you will not want to miss.
5:40 pm, 6:40 pm, 8:00 pm Farm Bureau Pig Races – This classic Mississippi State Fair attraction, the Farm Bureau Pig Races, will be located in the Frontier Village. Come by and watch little piglets’ races for the excitement of crossing the finish line first!
6:00 pm Magnolia Drive – Trustmark Stage
6:00 pm West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Educational, exciting, and entertaining show all about thrilling, rattling reptiles. Listen to trained experts tell stories about these fascinating snakes. Fun for all ages!
7:15 pm Tumbleweed Crossing – The premier authentic Wild West Comedy Stunt Show.
11:00 pm Gates Close