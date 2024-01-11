HomeLeakeGet your trash and debris ready for pick up – City-wide trash pick-up service offered in Carthage

Get your trash and debris ready for pick up – City-wide trash pick-up service offered in Carthage

by
SHARE NOW

The City of Carthage will provide a city-wide trash pick-up service on Wednesday, January 24th from 7 am – 4 pm and Thursday, January 25th from 7 am – 3 pm.

You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, or other items for disposal with the exception of tires, vehicles, microwaves, refrigerators, computers, and televisions.

Items must be placed on the side of the street for city trucks to pick up.  No household trash will be picked up and no trash put out after 3 pm on Thursday, January 25th will be picked up.

2 comments
  1. Ann j
    Ann j
    January 12, 2024 at 6:29 am

    They need to do this everywhere not just in carthage

    Reply
  2. Shirley Smith
    Shirley Smith
    January 14, 2024 at 6:32 am

    What about the rest of Mississippi? Like Jackson, the capital of the State???

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Leake County Schools Closed Wednesday

East Central Community College Campus to open at noon Wednesday

Century-old home destroyed in fire Wednesday in Carthage

It wasn’t his to burn – Leake County man arrested for burglary

Updated: Cow struck by car in Leake on Tuesday – several disturbances and minor crashes

Carthage Officers Graduate Law Enforcement Training Academy