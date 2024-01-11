Get your trash and debris ready for pick up – City-wide trash pick-up service offered in Carthage

The City of Carthage will provide a city-wide trash pick-up service on Wednesday, January 24th from 7 am – 4 pm and Thursday, January 25th from 7 am – 3 pm.

You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, or other items for disposal with the exception of tires, vehicles, microwaves, refrigerators, computers, and televisions.

Items must be placed on the side of the street for city trucks to pick up. No household trash will be picked up and no trash put out after 3 pm on Thursday, January 25th will be picked up.