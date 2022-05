The MSU Leake County Extension Office will host the Gilbert Barham Memorial Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, May 21st at the McMillan Park Lake in Carthage.

The rodeo is free and open to all youths ages 15 and under. Prizes will be given in different age categories.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the park on May 21st. Participants must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call Vicki Ganann at (601) 267-8036.