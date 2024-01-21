Goodbye Freezing Weather, Hello Heavy Rain

Tonight should be the last of the freezing temperatures for a while. And with highs climbing 5-10 degrees above normal next week– maybe 10-20 degrees above normal in some spots– our next round of precipitation will be in liquid form. And there could be a lot of it. Right now, the National Weather Service is forecasting the heaviest rain generally along and north of the Natchez Trace with local downpours possible in the Kosciusko and Durant areas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. NWS says 4-7 inches of rain could fall. Farther to the east, 2-5 inches are possible.