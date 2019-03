A “Gospel Singing” Benefit Concert for Bogue Chitto Pentecostal Church of God will be held at the Ellis Theater on Friday, April 5, 2019.

The Benefit Concert is being held to help in the rebuilding of the Bogue Chito Pentecostal Church of God Church Building that was lost due to a fire.

The Bogue Chitto Pentecostal Church of God on County Road 765 went up in flames on March 1, 2019. Youth Leader Ross Crosby, who was inside the Church when the fire started, says the fire destroyed everything in its path.

The night will feature performances by Gerald Crabb, The Dunaways, Sean Greer, The Hankins Family, and The Crosby Family.

Doors open at 6 pm, showtime at 7 pm. Admission is Free. A love offering will be taken.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the church. If you’re interested in donating, Crosby says the link can be found on the church’s Facebook page.

3/5: Bogue Chitto Church prepares to rebuild