Governor appoints new DA for 4 eastern Mississippi counties

Gov. Phil Bryant is appointing a new district attorney to replace one who is retiring in eastern Mississippi.

Bryant said Tuesday that Kassie Coleman of Lauderdale begins her new job Thursday in the 10th District, which includes Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale and Wayne counties. She succeeds Bilbo Mitchell, who is stepping down Wednesday.

In a statement, Mitchell calls Coleman “one of Mississippi’s brightest and most capable prosecutors.”

Coleman has been an assistant district attorney in the 10th District since 2014. Before that, she was an assistant district attorney in the 12th District in Perry and Forrest counties. She was a special assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2006. She earned her law degree from Mississippi College.

The current term for district attorneys expires in January 2020. (AP)