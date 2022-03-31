Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

TANYA ALFORD, 44, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

BRANDON ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0.

BRENDAN BAGLEY, 38, of Forest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

MAHALIA ONAHALI BEN, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUSTINE RYNELL BILLY, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

DERRICK JEROME BROWN, 47, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KENNETH BURTON, 44, of Mount Olive, AL, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

EDWARD SHANE CLARK, 47, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Public Profanity, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0.

PARRISH CLARK, 39, of Decatur, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0.

KELLI DAVIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0.

TAYLOR MANE DAVIS, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.