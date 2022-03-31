Home » Local » Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

TANYA ALFORD, 44, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

BRANDON ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

BRENDAN BAGLEY, 38, of Forest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

 

MAHALIA ONAHALI BEN, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTINE RYNELL BILLY, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

DERRICK JEROME BROWN, 47, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KENNETH BURTON, 44, of Mount Olive, AL, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

EDWARD SHANE CLARK, 47, of Philadelphia,  Disturbing the Peace, Public Profanity, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

PARRISH CLARK, 39, of Decatur, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KELLI DAVIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TAYLOR MANE DAVIS, 29, of Philadelphia,  DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

