grand larceny and other arrests in Neshoba County

Christopher Joe Clark, 37, 10181 Road 2638, Philadelphia, false pretense, grand larceny

Jeremiah Joquez Hathorn, 18, 11850 Road 571, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license

Kendrick Marquez McKinney, 23, 101 Woodcrest Ave, Philadelphia, public drunk

Kevin Tingle, 51, 10011 Road 626, Philadelphia, public drunk

Willis Dontrell Wraggs, 34, 11500 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Kyle Tyrrell Chase, 24, 133 Rolling Hill Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Tony Ramon Hill Jr, 48, 665 Township Road, Laurel, hold for other agency

Richard Simmons, 32, 1280 Lena Floyd Road, Collinsville, failure to pay

Larry Wildon Underwood, 63, 208 Jefferson Street, Carthage, public drunk

Victor Lee Willis, 53, 134 Dixon Road, Philadelphia, serving sentence

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)