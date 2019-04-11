grand larceny, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

April Suzanne Warren, 38, 10220 Road 298, Philadelphia, public drunk

Tanya Alford, 41, 6123 Highway 49, Lake, failure to appear, disturbance family – domestic violence

Johnny Harrison, 20, 10415 Road 206, Union, domestic violence – simple assault

Jennifer Quinn, 38, 15250 Hwy 15 N, Philadelphia, petit larceny

Victor Lee Willis, 53, 134 Dixon Road, Philadelphia, sentenced to time served

Desmond Rayshawn Burnside, 25, 233 Coreen Ave, Philadelphia, failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, malicious mischief

Dariane Gully, 24, 10321 Road 369, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Angelica Marie Lejeune, 25, 3741 Dillard Road, Meridian, hold for investigation, grand larceny

Cedric Pace, 27, 213 Johnson Ave, Philadelphia, drug court violation

Varon Dante Selmon, 30, 13321 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, disobeying a police officer, suspended drivers license, false pretense

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)