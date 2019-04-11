grand larceny, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

April Suzanne Warren, 38, 10220 Road 298, Philadelphia, public drunk
Tanya Alford, 41, 6123 Highway 49, Lake, failure to appear, disturbance family – domestic violence
Johnny Harrison, 20, 10415 Road 206, Union, domestic violence – simple assault
Jennifer Quinn, 38, 15250 Hwy 15 N, Philadelphia, petit larceny
Victor Lee Willis, 53, 134 Dixon Road, Philadelphia, sentenced to time served
Desmond Rayshawn Burnside, 25, 233 Coreen Ave, Philadelphia, failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, malicious mischief
Dariane Gully, 24, 10321 Road 369, Philadelphia, serving sentence
Angelica Marie Lejeune, 25, 3741 Dillard Road, Meridian, hold for investigation, grand larceny
Cedric Pace, 27, 213 Johnson Ave, Philadelphia, drug court violation
Varon Dante Selmon, 30, 13321 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, disobeying a police officer, suspended drivers license, false pretense
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)