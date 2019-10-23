Home » Local » grand larceny, felony DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

grand larceny, felony DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Kara Koehn Dodd, 35, 27221 Hwy 16 E,  Scooba, disorderly conduct in a place of business

Monica Diane Hunt, 29, 10651 Road 325, Union, grand larceny

Leamber Kahdija Benamon, 24, 305 Pearl Ave, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death, child neglect

Sky Cotton, 24, 113 Mahalin Drive, Philadelphia, public drunk, resisting arrest

Timothy Kaleb Smith, 18, 324 North Street, Philadelphia, possession of stolen property

Christopher Leach, 32, 267 Davis Street, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, probation violation, open container, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Kathy S Robertson, 54, 4419 Wigwam Drive, Biloxi, shoplifting

Montrell Wilson, 23, 11850 Road 571, shoplifting

Spencer Richard Harvey, 27, 10041 Road 379, Philadelphia, disturbance family-domestic violence

Quinton I Billie, 26, 11781 Hwy 16 W, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)