HomeLocalHalloween is a Cold One This Year

Halloween is a Cold One This Year

by
SHARE NOW

Fright Night will have people across central Mississippi shivering, but it’s the freeze not the fear that could have us shaking in our shoes.  After a chilly night for Halloween trick or treaters, temperatures will be headed toward the upper 20s by Wednesday morning and a freeze warning will be in effect.  Another freeze is forecast for Thursday morning.  Eric Carpenter at the National Weather Service in Jackson says the impact of this cold snap is greater because Mississippians haven’t had a chance to acclimate themselves to colder temperatures after our unusually hot summer and early fall.   Just last week, there were more record high temperatures in parts of the state before a couple of cold fronts dropped into Mississippi to produce a dramatic change.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

$chools to $tart New Year with More Fund$

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Naomi Taylor Talks About Her Big Win This Morning with B-MO (Audio) (Photos)

Vote Now for the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year People’s Choice Award

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Finalists Announced

WCKK – Kicks96.7 named Radio Station of the Year

Music video released for 2022 MS Songwriter of the Year Zechariah Loyd