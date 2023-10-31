Halloween is a Cold One This Year

Fright Night will have people across central Mississippi shivering, but it’s the freeze not the fear that could have us shaking in our shoes. After a chilly night for Halloween trick or treaters, temperatures will be headed toward the upper 20s by Wednesday morning and a freeze warning will be in effect. Another freeze is forecast for Thursday morning. Eric Carpenter at the National Weather Service in Jackson says the impact of this cold snap is greater because Mississippians haven’t had a chance to acclimate themselves to colder temperatures after our unusually hot summer and early fall. Just last week, there were more record high temperatures in parts of the state before a couple of cold fronts dropped into Mississippi to produce a dramatic change.