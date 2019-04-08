Ham Jam Festival preparations in Philadelphia

Preparations are being made for an upcoming festival that thousands are expected to attend in Philadelphia. The 18th Annual Ham Jam will be held this weekend on April 12th and 13th. It will include: more than 70 arts, crafts and food vendors, a Bar-B-Q Cook-off, a large Kids’ Zone, carnival rides and live music.

“The proceeds that come from Ham Jam, we pour back into the community,” says Philadelphia Main Street Director, Tim Moore. “We’ve done sidewalks. We’ve done clocks outside the courthouse. We’ve done garbage cans. We’ve done picnic benches, and tables in the park. What we make from Ham Jam goes back into the community.”

Ham Jam activities will kick off in downtown Philadelphia on Friday. The activities will continue Saturday morning with the “Hog Wild Run,” and continue throughout the day. There’s no entry fee for the festival.