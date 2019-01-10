Hamby sworn in as first MBCI attorney general

Cheryl Hamby was confirmed as attorney general for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians during a tribal council meeting Tuesday night.

Hamby’s confirmation marks a significant historic milestone for the tribe, becoming the first tribal member to serve as AG.

“I am very proud of this accomplishment for our tribe and for Mrs. Hamby as we work together to educate and promote our tribal members into professional level positions,” said MBCI Chief Phyliss J. Anderson.

The MBCI says Hamby has an extensive legal and medical background. She is a licensed attorney and served as assistant attorney general for the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Okla., for seven years. She also worked in the medical field as a registered nurse prior to entering law school.

Hamby holds a degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, now known as Texas A & M School of Law, and has studied federal Indian law at the University of Tulsa School of Law. She holds a B.S. in nursing from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla.

Hamby is licensed to practice in the MBCI Tribal Courts and is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Association, United States Supreme Court Bar Association, Federal Northern District of Oklahoma Bar Association, Federal Eastern District of Oklahoma Bar Association, and Cherokee Nation Bar Association.

Hamby was assistant attorney general for three years prior to being appointed as acting attorney general by Chief Anderson, prior to being confirmed permanently.