Happening Now: Picking 35 – Central Mississippi’s 60-mile-long yard sale

Kicks 96 News has the complete schedule of events, links to the official map, and more…

What: “Picking 35” is the YARD SALE of all YARD SALES in Central Mississippi.

Where: The 60-mile yard sale runs from Highway 35 North in Vaiden through Kosciusko and on to Highway 35 to Carthage and Walnut Grove. Vendors will also be set-up for the Pop-Up Flea Market in the parking lot in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Office in downtown Kosciusko.

When: The sale is open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Maps: Click here for the Picking 35 map.

Contact: Main Street Chamber Leake Conuty (601-267-9231); Walnut Grove Town Hall (601-253-2321)