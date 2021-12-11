Happening THIS MORNING in Carthage – Breakfast with Santa!

Breakfast with Santa is happening this morning!! The City of Carthage and The Mayor’s Youth Council will hold “Breakfast with Santa” this morning from 10 am – 12 pm.

“Breakfast with Santa” was previously going to be at Trustmark Park but due to the threat of rain, the event has been moved to the Main Street/Chamber building on the Square.

You are invited to come out with the family and enjoy a free breakfast and meet Santa. Be sure to bring a camera or phone to take pictures with Santa as well. You may even get a toy from his big red bag of presents!