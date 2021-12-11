Happening TODAY in Forest – Cookies with Santa & The Grinch!

Today from 11 am – 4 pm, “Cookies with Santa & the Grinch” is happening at Foothills in Forest!

Foothills is located at 1039 Highway 35 South in Forest. Foothills boasts a restaurant with incredible blue plate specials as well as a beautiful gift shop filled with lots of goodies for the Christmas season.

B-MO in the MO’rning and Kicks 96 will be there for a LIVE remote!

Today at the “Cookies with Santa & the Grinch” event, there will be free cookies for the kids! There will also be a delicious pizza lunch prepared by Chef Kenny Medina and his staff.

Get photos at Foothills in with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as with the Grinch!

Click here for more info on the event, menu items, directions, and more visit Foothills on Facebook.