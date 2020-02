The Leake Academy Rebels and Rebelttes will play today in the final round of the District 2-4A basketball tournament.

The boys will face off against Lamar School in the consolation game beginning at 4:15.

The Rebelettes will face Starkville Academy in the championship beginning at 5:30.

Both games can be heard on Cruisin’ 98.3 and online here at Kicks96news.com.