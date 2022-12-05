Happening Today – Philadelphia Christmas Parade

The Philadelphia Christmas parade is tonight at 6 pm.

The parade will begin on Poplar Ave. and go up Main St, take a right by Justice Court on Byrd Ave., take a right onto Beacon St., then a left by the Busy Bee Suits, a left onto Myrtle St., a right back onto Byrd Ave, and will end at Philadelphia High School.

This year the parade has over 100 entries featuring Choctaw Indian Princess, high school bands, other floats, and Santa.

For more information, call the Community Development Partnership at 601-656-1000.