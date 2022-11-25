Happening Today & Saturday in Louisville: Cowboy Christmas Rodeo

Mississippi’s Superstar Country Kicks96 presents the Cowboy Christmas PCA Rodeo in Louisville this Friday and Saturday at the Louisville Coliseum located at 201 Ivy Ave.

Gates will open on both days at 5 pm, with mutton busting beginning at 6:30 pm and the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Both days will feature a full rodeo including saddle bronc and bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down, team, and break-away roping.

Santa will be there with his pony for kids to sit on and tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Other events taking place on both days include steer wrestling and mutton busting for the kids.

Both days will include children’s activities, food trucks, live entertainment, and more, with tickets costing $15 per person and children under 5 are free.

For Black Friday only, you can get a family 4 pack of tickets for the price of 3 tickets!