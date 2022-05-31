Health Department Begins Accepting Medical Marijuana Applications Wednesday

HomeLocalHealth Department Begins Accepting Medical Marijuana Applications Wednesday

The State Health Department on Wednesday will begin accepting on-line applications for Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.  This includes patients, medical practitioners, caregivers, cultivation, processing and testing facilities along with transportation and waste disposal services working with the medical marijuana industry.  The Health Department says there’s an online pre-application process that people have to go through first including a background and fingerprint check.  It’ll take five days for qualified patients to be approved, 30 days for those seeking licenses.    The Department of Revenue is handling the licensing of medical marijuana dispensaries and that won’t begin until next month.

