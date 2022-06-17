HomeLocalHeat Advisory Continues, Triple Digit Temps Possible Next Week

Heat Advisory Continues, Triple Digit Temps Possible Next Week

by

Mississippi is back under a heat advisory today with heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.  And we could see more of the same on Saturday, although the heat index
may top out slightly lower at around 105.   Those numbers are based on the combination of heat and humidity.  But next week, the actual temperatures in the local area could hit the triple digits.  Greenwood broke a record yesterday with a high of 100.  In terms of relief, thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday could take the edge off the heat, but they could produce damaging winds.  And drier air will move in Saturday night dropping low temperatures into the 60s with highs in the lower 90s on Sunday– before the heat gets cranked up again on Monday.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Take A Summer Splash with The Back Porch and Kicks 96!

HYDE-SMITH’S 2022 POLICE WEEK TRIBUTE HONORS FALLEN MISS. OFFICERS

MS Senator’s 2022 Police Week tribute honors fallen Mississippi officers

Neshoba General Celebrates Nurses and Nursing Home Week with B-MO in the MO’rning!

Third Shooting in One Week in Central MS – Officers Ask Public for Assistance

Wind Advisory For Local Area Tomorrow

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.