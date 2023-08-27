Heat Advisory for Most of Area, Storms Possible

Only the western portion of the local area remains under an excessive heat warning today with a heat advisory in effect for the rest. Highs in most locations will be near 100 on what should be the last of the really hot days for a while. A cold front is still forecast to push across Mississippi with a threat for isolated severe storms and knocking high temperatures down into the upper 80s by Tuesday. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen as it moves through the eastern Gulf and is forecast to come ashore in Florida the middle of next week as a hurricane.