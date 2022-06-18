Heat Advisory For Today But Better Sunday

Most of Mississippi is back under a heat advisory today with afternoon heat index readings between 105 and 109 expected. The National Weather Service says storms moving through the state may provide some temporary relief from the heat but some of them could be severe, generally southwest of the local area. A “backdoor” cold front will move into Mississippi from the northeast helping to trigger the storms– and the front will push low temperatures into the 60s tonight locally with highs Sunday in the lower 90s with less humidity. But it won’t last long. The hottest temperatures so far this year are expected next week with highs in the triple digits possible.