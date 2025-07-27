Heat Advisory Statewide Today, Hotter Next Week

The entire state of Mississippi will be under a heat advisory today but the National Weather Service says even hotter conditions are expected in the coming week. The heat index today is expected to reach up to 110. NWS says air temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Monday with a few locations in the triple digits and the heat index will range from 110-120 over much of the state including portions of the local area. An extreme heat warning will likely be needed. Tuesday will be another hot day but rain chances will be returning, especially on Wednesday, helping to provide some relief from the heat.