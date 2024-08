It’ll be another day under an excessive heat warning for parts of the local area. Attala, Holmes, Carroll, Montgomery and Choctaw counties will again see some of the most dangerous heat stress. A heat advisory continues across other parts of the area. The heat index is forecast to reach 111 in Durant, 110 in Kosciusko, 108 in Carthage and 106 in Philadelphia. The National Weather Service says a few severe thunderstorms will be possible across the area this evening.