Heat Relief on the Way This Weekend– Storms Too

It’s a trade-off for this part of Mississippi this weekend– a cold front to provide some relief from the heat while also kicking off some thunderstorms.  A few of those storms could be severe Friday and Saturday.   But the cooler and drier air behind the front will knock weekend temperatures down into the 80s, a welcome change from the heat stress we’ve endured this week.  The hot and humid conditions will continue today with a heat advisory in effect for most of the local area and an excessive heat warning for Holmes County and western Mississippi.

