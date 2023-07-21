HomeLocalHeat Relief Still Expected This Weekend

Heat Relief Still Expected This Weekend

by

We’ll have to suffer through one more day of dangerous heat before a cold front provides some much-needed relief.   The local area remains under an excessive heat warning through this evening with heat index readings up to 112 possible.  But the front will help to trigger some rain and storms in this part of central Mississippi with isolated severe storms possible.  A better chance of severe weather is expected in northeast Mississippi.   More storms are possible Saturday as temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s locally with the heat stress shifting south of I-20.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

YANKY 72 Being Remembered This Weekend

One Killed, Many Injured in Jasper Tornado

MHP to Make Seat Belts a Priority This Weekend

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opening this weekend

Walnut Grove’s Clean & Green the ‘Grove 2023 Scheduled for this Weekend

Kid’s Fishing Rodeo This Weekend