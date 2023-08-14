Heat Warning Continues But Changes Are on the Way

One more day of dangerous heat across Mississippi before a front provides some welcome relief, knocking temperatures down below normal. Most of the state remains under an excessive heat warning through this evening with temperatures locally near 100 this afternoon and a heat index ranging from 112 to 115 degrees.

The front will have a significant, although temporary, impact. Highs are forecast to drop into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the lower 60s. But, things will start to warm up on Thursday with the heat index back in the triple digits by the end of the week.