Heat Warning Now Covers Entire Local Area

(Extreme heat warning shown in purple on map above)

 

Update: Heat advisory upgraded to extreme heat warning for counties including Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston, in effect through 8 pm Wednesday.

It’s another week of extreme heat warnings and heat advisories in Mississippi as our summer weather forecast continues to sound like a broken record.  Although we’re not breaking temperature records.  Not yet…

“This heat coming up this week is more of a continuation, really, of what we’ve seen so far.  It doesn’t appear it’ll be appreciably hotter than it has been.  We’re not looking at record levels of heat.”

Eric Carpenter at the National Weather Service in Jackson says this lengthy stretch of heat stress has given us a chance to sort of get used to these conditions while at the same time, the continued heat tends to take a toll on us….

“You kind of get acclimated to it, but I would say folks in the area are definitely wearing down a little bit from all of the recent heat.  I think a lot of folks, most folks, are definitely ready for a break from it.”

And it looks that may actually happen later this week as some drier air and better rain chances move in…

“A little bit of an oasis.  And hopefully, we can recuperate a little bit during that time.”

It won’t last long, though.  More hot weather is in the forecast for next week.

