Heat Warning Expanded to Include Holmes County

No relief from the heat. In fact, the worst of it over western Mississippi is shifting to the east with Holmes County now covered by an excessive heat warning. The heat index in Durant and Lexington this afternoon could reach 111. And the heat stress in the rest of the local area will be almost as bad. The National Weather Service is forecasting a heat index up to 107 in Kosciusko and Carthage today and 106 in Philadelphia, with those areas under a heat advisory. And tomorrow could be even hotter.