Heat Warning Extended Through Monday, Cooler Tuesday

We’ll see two more days of dangerous heat across most of Mississippi before a front provides some welcome relief, knocking temperatures down below normal.  Most of Mississippi remains under an excessive heat warning through Monday evening with high temperatures in this part of the state near 100 and the heat index ranging from 110 to 115.

The front will have a significant, although temporary, impact.  Highs will drop into the upper 80s with lows in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before things starting warming up on Thursday, with the heat index back in the triple digits by Saturday.

