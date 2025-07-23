Heat Warning Moves East, Some Local Areas Still Under Advisory

Big Deals!
(Extreme heat warning shown in purple, heat advisory in orange on map above)

 

It looks like our heat wave this week may be peaking today….

“The combination of heat and humidity looks like it’s really going to be lining up to bring us the greatest impact.”

Eric Carpenter at the National Weather Service in Jackson says the extreme heat warning has been expanded in this direction…

“It does look like the eastern portions of Mississippi will really see an increase in the heat and humidity compared to some of the recent days where we’ve seen much of the heat really focused over western Mississippi.”

Counties coming under the extreme heat warning today include Holmes, Carroll, Montgomery, Choctaw and Winston with the heat index possibly reaching 115.   Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties will be back under a heat advisory and almost as hot with the heat index topping out at around 110.

