Heat Warning Today, Changes on the Way

One more day before the heat wave begins easing up in Mississippi. The state continues under an excessive heat warning today but a high pressure system responsible for the hot temperatures will start weakening and moving to the east. And the heat warning will be replaced by a heat advisory on Sunday.

On Friday, most locations reported highs in the upper 90s and Tupelo hit 100.

Today, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index readings around or slightly above 110. The heat index should be below 110 in most areas on Sunday. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the local area both Sunday and Monday.