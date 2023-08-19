Heat Wave Cranks Up This Weekend

Parts of the local area are likely to hit 100 degrees today. And the rest will join in by Monday. As Mississippi continues to dry out, triple digit highs will be more common but the air won’t be as humid as it was during some of the previous hot stretches this summer, so the heat index won’t go quite as high as it would otherwise. Expect heat advisories and excessive heat warnings as we go into next week.

Locally, today’s highs are forecast in the upper 90s in Kosciusko and Philadelphia, near 100 in Durant and Carthage. Sunday, Kosciusko and Philadelphia should again top out in the upper 90s but with a heat index of 105-106. Durant and Carthage will be back around 100 with a heat index near 107.