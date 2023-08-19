HomeLocalHeat Wave Cranks Up This Weekend

Heat Wave Cranks Up This Weekend

by
SHARE NOW

Parts of the local area are likely to hit 100 degrees today.  And the rest will join in by Monday.  As Mississippi continues to dry out, triple digit highs will be more common but the air won’t be as humid as it was during some of the previous hot stretches this summer, so the heat index won’t go quite as high as it would otherwise.  Expect heat advisories and excessive heat warnings as we go into next week.

Locally, today’s highs are forecast in the upper 90s in Kosciusko and Philadelphia, near 100 in Durant and Carthage.   Sunday, Kosciusko and Philadelphia should again top out in the upper 90s but with a heat index of 105-106.   Durant and Carthage will be back around 100 with a heat index near 107.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

With Some Heat Relief Today, a New Concern: Fire Danger

Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend

YANKY 72 Being Remembered This Weekend

One Killed, Many Injured in Jasper Tornado

MHP to Make Seat Belts a Priority This Weekend

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opening this weekend