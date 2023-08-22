Heat Wave Strengthens Its Grip on MS

We’ll stay under a heat advisory today in this part of central Mississippi with temperatures this afternoon close to 100– but that’ll be changing to an excessive heat warning for tomorrow as things get hotter, with Carthage and Durant forecast to hit 103 and Kosciusko and Philadelphia at 102. The heat may peak on Thursday with Philadelphia at 103, Kosciusko and Carthage at 104 and Durant at 105. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the record-breaking temperatures is expected to push off to the west later in the week allowing a weak cold front to move in Sunday into Monday providing some relief from the worst of the heat. Highs may drop back into the mid 90s in most areas.