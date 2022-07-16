HomeLocalHere Comes the Heat Stress Again

Here Comes the Heat Stress Again

by

The worst of the heat stress in Mississippi over the next few days will be along and west of I-55.  But the National Weather Service says by the middle of next week, heat index readings could climb as high as 110 across a larger part of the state including portions of the local area.    This weekend’s “limited” risk of heat stress touches the western edge of Attala County but the “elevated” risk that’s forecast for Wednesday will include the entire county and the northwestern portion of Leake County– with a “limited” risk in other parts of Leake and across Neshoba County.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State

Heat Wave Broken, Tornado Confirmed

Take A Summer Splash with The Back Porch and Kicks 96!

Extreme Heat Advisories For MSU Game Tomorrow

Extreme heat causes concerns for elderly

After 1 death, Southern heat wave eases slightly with front

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.