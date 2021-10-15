Here’s What’s Happening Today at the Fair (Friday October 15th)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The 2021 Mississippi State Fair is back and running full throttle now through Sunday October 17th. This year’s event has several huge events and a monster concert series (which is FREE with your paid admission.

It’s KID’S DAY today at the Mississippi State Fair as the final weekend is upon us, check out all the events and activities below and we’ll see ya’ll at the fair!

Enjoy free admission every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 11.

School Field Trip Day Canceled

Ride Special: Kids’ Day • 12 noon – 6 pm One less coupon required

Ride-A-thon: 9 pm – 1 am • $25 wristband

8:00 am. 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8

9:00 am (Prayer, Pledge) Open Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena

11:00 am – 8:00 pm Ag Expo, Genuine MS® Store, and Antique & Classic Car Show – Mississippi Trade Mart

11:00 am Gates Open – Free admission until 1 pm

11:00 am – 10:00 pm Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – People of all ages come and go through the petting zoo tent to interact with the animals. Come by the Farm Bureau Petting Zoo and experience goats, sheep, pigs, and more!

12:00 Noon Rides Open

12:00 Noon (Prayer, Pledge) Goat Showmanship (Market Goats and Commercial Meat Goat Does) – Barn 7

4-H/FFA Meat Goat Doe Show – Barn 7 (Start 15 minutes after Goat Showmanship)

12:00 Noon Firefighter Challenge – This year, the Mississippi State Fair will host a Firefighter Combat Challenge, a relay simulating the essential skills of firefighting. Tandems and relays will start at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 15. All firefighters are welcome to compete; visit www.firefighterchallenge.com to apply for entry.

12:30 pm, 4:15 pm, 6:00 pm West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Educational, exciting, and entertaining show all about thrilling, rattling reptiles. Listen to trained experts tell stories about these fascinating snakes. Fun for all ages!

1:00 pm, 4:45 pm, 7:15 pm Tumbleweed Crossing – The premier authentic Wild West Comedy Stunt Show.

1:00 pm Pony Pull – Equine Center

1:00 pm. Two-Year-Old Holstein Futurity – Judging Arena

1:15 pm. Two-Year-Old Jersey Futurity – Judging Arena

2:00 pm, 5:40 pm, 6:40 pm, 8:00 pm Farm Bureau Pig Races – This classic Mississippi State Fair attraction, the Farm Bureau Pig Races, will be located in the Frontier Village. Come by and watch little piglets’ races for the excitement of crossing the finish line first!

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm Frontier Village Train Depot – Take a ride through the brand new Frontier Village and see what it was like to ride through town in the mid-1800s. This is a stop for the young ones you simply should not skip.

3:00 pm, 7:00 pm Mystic Wind Choctaw Dancers – Mystic Wind Choctaw Social Dancers perform traditional Choctaw social dances, many of which imitate animals. They also demonstrate a kind of drumming frequently found at powwows, a popular Native American event that focuses on Native American culture in general.

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Biscuit Booth – The Mississippi State Fair Biscuit Booth has been around for decades serving fairgoers fresh, hot, homemade, syrup-stuffed, FREE buttermilk biscuits; and the Biscuit Booth at the 162nd Mississippi State Fair will be no different! The Biscuit Booth is sponsored by Kroger, Prairie Farms, and Blackburn Made Syrup.

5:30 pm, 7:00 pm Zerbini Family Circus – Come be amazed by the Zerbini Family as they showcase their skills under the big top! This is a show you will not want to miss.

6:00 pm Chad Perry – Trustmark Stage

7:00 pm Special Dairy Classes – Judging Arena

7:00 pm Pretty Cow Contest – Barn 14

12:00 am Gates Close