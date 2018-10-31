Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, November 2

High school football schedule – Friday, November 2



Local area high school football games for November 2:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Corinth
  • Simmons at McAdams

Choctaw County:

  • Belmont at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Vicksburg at Holmes County Central

Leake County:

  • Leake Academy at Heritage Academy
  • French Camp at Leake County

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at Callaway
  • Walnut at Philadelphia
  • Union at Baldwyn

Scott County:

  • Jefferson Davis County  at Forest
  • Bruce at Scott Central
  • Morton at Columbia
  • West Lowndes at Sebastopol

Winston County:

  • Byhalia at Louisville
  • Nanih Waiya at Noxapater (Thursday)

Other notable games:

  • Brandon at Pearl

 