High school football schedule – Friday, November 2

Local area high school football games for November 2:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Corinth
- Simmons at McAdams
Choctaw County:
- Belmont at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Vicksburg at Holmes County Central
Leake County:
- Leake Academy at Heritage Academy
- French Camp at Leake County
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at Callaway
- Walnut at Philadelphia
- Union at Baldwyn
Scott County:
- Jefferson Davis County at Forest
- Bruce at Scott Central
- Morton at Columbia
- West Lowndes at Sebastopol
Winston County:
- Byhalia at Louisville
- Nanih Waiya at Noxapater (Thursday)
Other notable games:
- Brandon at Pearl