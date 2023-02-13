HomeLocalInvestigation Continues into Louisville Shooting Which Left One Dead, Five Wounded

Investigation Continues into Louisville Shooting Which Left One Dead, Five Wounded

by

One suspect is in custody and Louisville police are looking for several others after a Sunday shooting outside a convenience store left one person dead and five wounded.  Police Chief Sean Holdiness says one of the victims, Devonta McMillian, 23, died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Sunday night.   McMillian, Richard Vaughn, 62, and an unidentified minor had been airlifted to UMMC and three others were treated and released at Winston Medical Center.  It’s believed that Vaughn was a bystander who was shot in the back as the suspects opened fire on another group of people.  The chief says the Sunday shooting is linked to the recent death of Montevious Goss, 16, whose body was found near a railroad track about two weeks ago.  An autopsy shows Goss died of a gunshot wound.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert Issued for Louisville Teen

Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen

Scattered Damage Reported After Thursday’s Storms

Recent Arson Case Under Investigation by Leake County Sheriff’s Office